NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials said a body was found after firefighters extinguished a burning home in north St. Louis Sunday.
Just before 5:30 a.m, firefighters extinguished a house fire in the 4900 block of Thrush where they found a man dead inside.
A woman was also found nearby with burns on her body. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released.
Almost an hour later, Homicide and Bomb and Arson investigators were called to the 5900 block of Emma after a body was found. Detectives do not believe both incidents are connected.
