WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will be returning to St. Louis on Wednesday.

Family members told News 4 Schmitz is scheduled to arrive around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be escorted down Interstate 70 to Baue Funeral Home at Cave Springs.

'He's been my light;' Father of fallen Marine speaks on son's service and sacrifice For the first time, the father of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz spoke at length about his son's service and his sacrifice.

A source tells News 4 that a minimum of 1,000 Patriot Guard Riders are expected to escort Schmitz's body. The St. Charles County native was among 13 marines killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport.

The Wentzville community stepped up on Saturday and held a memorial car cruise for Schmitz. Cars and trucks decked out with American flags and made their way along Wentzville Parkway.

A public visitation will be held on Sept. 11 starting at 3 p.m. The following Thursday, family will gather to say their final goodbyes. A funeral procession will begin around 12:15-12:30 p.m. to take Schmitz's body to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, where he be laid to rest with full military honors.

A foundation is being created in Schmitz's name. Click here to donate to the foundation.