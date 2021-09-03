WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will be returning to St. Louis Wednesday, News 4 has learned.
For the first time, the father of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz spoke at length about his son's service and his sacrifice.
A source tells News 4 that a minimum of 1,000 Patriot Guard Riders are expected to escort Schmitz's body. The St. Charles County native was among 13 marines killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport.
Other details about how Schmitz will honored are still being finalized.
