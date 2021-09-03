The City of Wentzville is planning to discuss ideas on how to honor fallen Marine Lance corporal Jared Schmitz.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will be returning to St. Louis Wednesday, News 4 has learned.

A source tells News 4 that a minimum of 1,000 Patriot Guard Riders are expected to escort Schmitz's body. The St. Charles County native was among 13 marines killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport.

Other details about how Schmitz will honored are still being finalized. 

