WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will be returning to St. Louis Wednesday, News 4 has learned.

'He's been my light;' Father of fallen Marine speaks on son's service and sacrifice For the first time, the father of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz spoke at length about his son's service and his sacrifice.

A source tells News 4 that a minimum of 1,000 Patriot Guard Riders are expected to escort Schmitz's body. The St. Charles County native was among 13 marines killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport.

Other details about how Schmitz will honored are still being finalized.