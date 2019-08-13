UNION, Mo. (KMVO.com) -- A body was found discarded between two homes in Union Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers found the body of Michael Mitchell, 31, of Union in the 900 block of North Church Street at 6:05 a.m.
The cause of death is still unknown and police said the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call 636-583-3700.
