KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a person after a body was found under a sheet of metal.

At 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Goodfellow Blvd. where they located the body. Homicide detectives have been requested to investigate.

Police do not have any details at this time on the person's age, race and sex. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.