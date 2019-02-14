Police on scene of body found in Shrewsbury

Police on scene after body found in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A body was found in Shrewsbury Thursday morning.

Skyzoom4 was over the police investigation in the area of River Des Peres and Weil Boulevard before 7 a.m. The body was found near the railroad tracks and multiple police officers were in the area.  

News 4 has calls out to police to determine the person’s cause of death and more information regarding the investigation.

