ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A body was found near a north St. Louis County high school Friday morning.
Multiple police vehicles were seen on North Market Street between Normandy High School and St. Peters Cemetery after the body was discovered around 7 a.m.
Police said they are investigating whether the body was dumped at the location.
The person’s cause of death has not been disclosed.
No other information regarding the investigation has been released. News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is known.
