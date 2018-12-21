Berkeley body
BERKELEY (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a car in Berkeley late Friday morning.

Police said someone found a man’s body in a car in the 6800 block of Berkridge around 11:00 a.m.

The man’s name has not been released. An autopsy still must be completed.

If you have information on the man’s death, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

