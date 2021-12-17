Body found inside burned car in North City, police say

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A body was found inside a burned car in the Fountain Park neighborhood of North City Friday afternoon, police say.
Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Homicide detectives are investigating and the medical examiner has been called to the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
