BRIDGETON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- The Bridgeton Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a storage facility early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the Love's Self Storage facility on Missouri Bottom Road around 4:30 a.m. after a gray Dodge Ram plowed through the security gate. The driver of the truck left before officers arrived.
Two hours later, police returned to the facility after an employee found a man dead inside one of the units.
The man's cause of death has not been released.
The driver of the Dodge Ram is wanted for property damage and questioning for the homicide, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
