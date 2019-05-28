LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A body was recovered Tuesday afternoon in the Cuivre River after two boats collided Monday.
Missouri troopers said the body of a 24-year-old man was found after a day-long search and the captain of the boat is now facing charges.
Two boats collided around 7 p.m. Monday near Old Monroe.
William Nordmann, 24, of Old Monroe is charged with Boating while intoxicated. The victim has not yet been identified.
According to authorities, five people were on one boat, which was being driven by Nordmann. Two other people were on the boat the victim came from. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the people on both of the boats knew one another.
Witnesses said the victim was not wearing a life vest.
