ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews pulled a body out of River Des Peres Friday night.
According to police, a man was found dead with a possible gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m. in the water between Chippewa and Gravois.
Homicide detectives have been called into investigate.
