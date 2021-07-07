SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the river in South City.
Around 7 a.m., police found a man dead in the River Des Peres near Broadway and River City Casino. His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information should call local police.
