CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man's body was found in a rail car at a Metro East grain company Thursday.
Officers with the Cahokia Heights Police Department said COFCO workers were unloading a rail car of grain when the body fell out. This is at 195 American Grain St. near the Mississippi River.
Investigators say the victim could be from anywhere and the body was badly decomposed. The cause of death is still under investigation.
