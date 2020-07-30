ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have found the body of an adult male in the Missouri River near the southwest point of Pelican Island.
St. Louis County police said they received a call to check on someone spotted in the river just before 4 p.m Thursday.
Officers and firefighters with St. Louis City found the body in the water.
The identity has not been released.
St. Louis County police are leading the investigation. If you have any information regarding this investigation, call 636-529-8210. Or you can make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
*Editor's note: Police originally reported the body was found in the Mississippi River.
