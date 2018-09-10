ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officers in St. Louis are investigating after a body was reportedly found in the Mississippi River Monday.
Officers said they received a call from a person on a tug boat that a body was found before 11 a.m. near Sauget.
The Coast Guard and St. Louis Fire Department officials were on the scene.
No additional information has been released.
