COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A body was found in the Mississippi River near Columbia Wednesday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department officials said they were called to Luhr’s Landing after a man’s body was found in the water around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The man’s cause of death is currently unknown.

The man’s identity has not been released.

