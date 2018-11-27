WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A body was found in the midst of burning debris in Washington Park overnight.

Shortly before midnight, first responders were called to North 48th Street, just north of Interstate 64. When they arrived, they found the body in the debris near a shed.

Fatal fire in Washington Park

Firefighters on N. 48th Street following a fatal fire in Washington Park late Monday night.

The Washington Park Police Department, fire department, Illinois State Police and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

No specific details regarding the fire have been released.

This story will be updated as more information is known.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.