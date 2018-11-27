WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A body was found in the midst of burning debris in Washington Park overnight.
Shortly before midnight, first responders were called to North 48th Street, just north of Interstate 64. When they arrived, they found the body in the debris near a shed.
The Washington Park Police Department, fire department, Illinois State Police and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.
No specific details regarding the fire have been released.
This story will be updated as more information is known.
