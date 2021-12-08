You have permission to edit this article.
Body found in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators were called to a Metro East neighborhood after a body was found early Wednesday morning.

The victim was found around 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue. Limited details have been released.

