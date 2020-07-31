FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Franklin County field Thursday afternoon.
The body was found a short distance from a vehicle that was stuck in a field in the 700 block of DaniMac Lane off County Line Road in Gerald.
Officials said the body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.
No other information has been released.
