BERKELEY (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a car in Berkeley late Friday morning.
Police said someone found a man’s body in a car in the 6800 block of Berkridge around 11:00 a.m.
The man’s name has not been released. An autopsy still must be completed.
If you have information on the man’s death, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
