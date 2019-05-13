CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A body was found in a Cahokia creek Monday afternoon.
The body was found sometime after 4:00 p.m. in a creek near the 100 block of Jerome.
Police said someone passing by noticed a body partially submerged in the creek and dialed 911.
The body has yet to be identified.
