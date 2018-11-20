BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) - A body was found in Belleville on Tuesday night.
Police said a man’s body was found near the intersection of West Monroe and Bornman around 9:00 p.m.
Police did not say how he died. Authorities are still working on identifying the man.
The investigation is ongoing.
