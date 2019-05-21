JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man’s body was found on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s jail parking lot early Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s department, the body was found between two dumpsters around 6 a.m.
There were reportedly no obvious signs of foul play.
An investigation is currently underway.
