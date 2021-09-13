ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a person's body was discovered Monday afternoon.
St. Louis police responded to the 4000 block of Keokuk and a body was found inside a vehicle. Police did not elaborate on the age, race or gender of the body.
No other information was made available.
