ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in an alley in St. Charles on Friday.
Police officers were on the scene near the intersection of Franklin and N. 2nd Street.
Someone spotted a body in an alley and called 911, thinking a person was passed out police said.
When paramedics arrived, they discovered the person was dead, so they called police.
Police say the person's death was not natural but do not yet know the exact cause of death.
