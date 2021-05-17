SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS Newspath) – A South Lake Tahoe police officer turned firefighter for a day when he doused a forest fire on his own.
Officers Simon, Roesch and Fritz were called to the forest fire around 6 a.m. Friday. Officer Simon’s body camera captured him taking a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and putting out the flames.
Officer Simon reportedly lost his childhood home in the Angora fire.
