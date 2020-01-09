LOS ANGELES (KCBS/CNN) -- Police released the dramatic video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in November 2019.
The man was armed with a machete as he threatened people in Hollywood.
At first, officers sounded calm when they approach a robbery suspect carrying a machete.
But the situation escalates and the man, later identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Pinnock, refuses to drop his weapon.
As you can see from an officer’s body camera, Pinnock uses the machete moments later to carjack a driver in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru.
Several officers surround the car first to point a beanbag shotgun, then a Taser. But Pinnock doesn’t stop.
Police surround Pinnock after he crashes the stolen car and try hitting him with more beanbag rounds. But while still holding the machete, Pinnock starts running down Sunset Boulevard with two officers chasing him.
Cell phone video shows Pinnock suddenly turn around and run toward one of the officers. He loses his balance while shots are fired at the suspect.
Pinnock later died at the hospital.
The LAPD did say one officer had minor injuries from the confrontation.
