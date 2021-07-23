DENVER, CO (KUSA/CNN) -- Newly released body camera video shows the moment a former Idaho Springs, Colorado police officer tased a 75-year-old man.
Officer Nicholas Hanning and Officer Ellie Summers were called to an assault at an apartment building around 10:30 p.m. on May 30 after Michael Clark’s neighbor reported he punched someone in the face. Clark and his lawyer deny the assault ever happened. Clark was never charged with a crime.
“He was sleeping. He never left his apartment that night,” said Clark’s attorney Sara Schielke.
The body camera video shows Officer Hanning knocking on Clark’s door, never stating he is a police office. When Clark answered the door, he had a small sword in his hand.
"Here you can see Officer Hanning kicks him and punches him and tells him to put it down,” Schielke explained while re-watching the video.
The officer ordered Clark to put the sword on top of a bookshelf, and the man did, but 18 seconds later, after Clark refused the officer’s order to get on the ground, Hanning tased Clark in the stomach. On the way down, Clark hit his head on a chair. Paramedics took Clark to the hospital. According to Clark’s lawyer, 36 hours later, he suffered a stroke.
Clark is now reportedly in a 24-hour nursing care facility. He is also in need of a double bypass heart surgery.
"This is a good man. This is one of our best community members,” said Schielke.
Officer Hanning is facing assault charges and has been fired by the Idaho Springs Police Department.
"Knowing what's happened to Michael since then, in terms of him losing all of his health and his independence, that moment when he falls back, being tased, is heartbreaking,” Schielke said.
A judge ordered prosecutors to release the video, but Schielke beat them to it. As a result, the judge held her in contempt of court.
