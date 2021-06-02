Body camera footage released by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows the final moments of San Jose light rail yard shooting.

SANTA CLARA, CA (CNN) – Newly released body camera video shows the end of a mass shooting at a San Jose, California rail yard on May 26.

The video shows two Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies and three San Jose police officers approaching Samuel Cassidy. Cassidy had just killed nine people at the Valley Transportation Authority Rail Yard.

Three shots can be heard can be heard on the body camera video. The sheriff said one bullet appears to have gone through the window. Another gunshot is reportedly Cassidy shooting himself under the chin, but not fatally. According to the sheriff, Cassidy then shot the side of his head and killed himself.

Law enforcement found three legally purchased handguns Cassidy used for the shooting spree.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.