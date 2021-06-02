SANTA CLARA, CA (CNN) – Newly released body camera video shows the end of a mass shooting at a San Jose, California rail yard on May 26.

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims An employee who gunned down nine people at a California rail yard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, his ex-wife said.

The video shows two Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies and three San Jose police officers approaching Samuel Cassidy. Cassidy had just killed nine people at the Valley Transportation Authority Rail Yard.

Three shots can be heard can be heard on the body camera video. The sheriff said one bullet appears to have gone through the window. Another gunshot is reportedly Cassidy shooting himself under the chin, but not fatally. According to the sheriff, Cassidy then shot the side of his head and killed himself.

Law enforcement found three legally purchased handguns Cassidy used for the shooting spree.