JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri sheriff's deputy is being hailed a hero after she rescued a missing toddler found trapped in a muddy pond and nearly submerged with water up to her neck.
The whole thing was recorded on body camera footage.
Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff Corporal Nicole Collins says she navigated through some rough terrain to get to the two-year-old girl who wandered onto some property. The girl had been reported missing 20 minutes earlier.
"I swam just a little bit and then my feet, you know my boots were stuck in the mud. I had to use my hands to pull my knees up out of it a couple times. So I know she was real stuck,” said Collins.
"The little girl stayed strong. She was talking about her boo boos, but mom was tearful and thankful to have her back.”
Collins says the young girl suffered a few scratches and bruises, but is otherwise okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.