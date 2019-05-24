ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two bodies were found in a car in floodwaters in St. Charles County Friday.
Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol said the bodies were found near 1550 Harbor Drive in Portage Des Sioux. The bodies were believed to have been there for several days.
An autopsy is being conducted Friday to help identify the victims.
The highway patrol said the car drove into floodwaters. No foul play is suspected.
