ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues Superfan Laila Anderson’s likeness is being used to raise money for the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
The Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that the 11-year-old and her family approved a bobblehead to raise money for the charity of her choice.
Anderson has inspired the Blues during the Stanley Cup games while fighting a life-threatening immune disease.
For every bobblehead sold, $5 will be donated to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Click here for more details or to pre-order your Laila Anderson bobblehead.
