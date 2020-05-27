ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A retired Pattonville High School teacher said he knew one of his former students was going to be a success ahead of his role in the historic SpaceX mission that launched Wednesday.
Former teacher Al Pugh told News 4 Astronaut Robert Behnken was in his physics class for two years. He said the St. Louis County native played football, was an honor roll student and was well liked.
[Read: Astronaut from St. Ann to fly on historic SpaceX mission]
Behnken, of St. Louis, will join Douglas Hurley on the first flight to the International Space Station from US soil since NASA retired the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.
“I had a lot of really, really good students,” he said. “I got very spoiled teaching there, but Bob was a standout. No doubt about it.”
Before being part of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, Behnken flew on two space shuttle missions.
According to Pugh, the astronaut has come back to St. Louis and even visited his old high school. Pugh said Behnken even invited him to Florida in 2020 to watch a launch, which he couldn’t partake in because doctors would not allow him to fly following a previous surgery.
When asked what lessons young St. Louisans could take away from Behnken’s achievements he said, “take advantage of what you’ve got, set your goals, and then be willing to work forward until you get to get there, and when you get there you might want to set another goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.