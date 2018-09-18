ST.LOUIS, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will bring their final tour to St. Louis this fall.
The 'Travelin' Man' tour will kick off on Nov. 21 and will celebrate five decades of rock 'n roll. The tour will stop at St. Louis' newly-named Enterprise Center on Nov. 30.
Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com. Special access tickets will be offered to Bob Seger fan club members. Fans can join the Bullet Club for the special offer by visiting BobSeger.com/bulletclub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.