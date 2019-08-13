WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Franklin County Health Department is encouraging people to get vaccinated if they've eaten at the Bob Evans in Washington recently.
According to the Missouri Department of Health, an employee at the Bob Evans restaurant located on 3151 Phoenix Center Drive has Hepatitis A.
The employee was working while infectious on Aug. 3-10.
Anyone who consumed food or drinks at this Bob Evans location during Aug. 3 - 12 is recommended to receive a vaccination by Aug. 17.
Free vaccinations are being administered at 414 East Main Street in Union on the following dates and times:
- Friday, Aug. 16, 2019; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019; 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Anyone who ate at the location between Aug. 3-12 is also asked to monitor their health for symptoms of Hepatitis A, to wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and to stay at home and contact their doctor if any symptoms appear.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A include: loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown colored urine, and light colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes might also occur. People can become ill up to 7 weeks after being exposed to the virus.
