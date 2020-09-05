ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A "Patriot Parade" was held in support of President Donald Trump on the Mississippi River Saturday.
Hundreds of boaters gathered near the Clark Bride in Alton and made their way to Grafton in a show of solidarity with the president.
The event was one of dozens of boat parades being held nationwide in support of Trump.
