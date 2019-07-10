NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A boarded up home in St. Louis County where five men were found dead in north St. Louis County was not condemned, records show.
The victims were found in a home in the 1900 block of Chambers Road around noon on Saturday. Police said they were shot. Some thought the boarded-up widows and doors were a sign the home was condemned, but records show that is not the case.
Sources tell News 4 more than a dozen people lived in the building.
Former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby, who represented the area for more than 15 years, said people are not speaking up to allow St. Louis County officials to get involved.
“We have not had complaints from that area like that. But I understand its more prevalent than we realize,” said Erby. “We should not have apartments or houses where that many people are living. I don’t know how to get a handle on it, except I think neighbors have to report it.”
Records show the owner of the property is Ken Kiara LLC. News 4 left messages with the company but have yet to hear back.
St. Louis County has a task force to handle problem properties, which include tracking down absent landlords. For more on how to alert officials, click here.
