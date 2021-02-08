ST LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Condolences were expressed for security officer James Cook at an emergency meeting of the Bi-State Development safety meeting on Monday.

"Our hearts go out to James' wife and his children," said Kevin Scott, Metro Transit Director of Security.

Cook was shot and killed January 31 while working as a Metrolink security officer at the Delmar Loop station. 36-year old Nathaniel Maurice Smith was arrested and charged with his murder.

MetroLink says security guard's death is a devastating setback on road to enhanced security The fallen security guard, James Cook, was employed by G4S Security Solutions, the company awarded a $28.5 million contract with MetroLink in 2019 to help provide security services on platforms and trains.

Since then. questions have been raised about why security officers, like Cook, are not allowed to carry a firearm for protection. Bi-State board member Derrick Keith Cox has advocated for security officers to be equipment with a gun.

"The only reason I'm so passionate about this is we've got to stop something like this from happening in the future," said Cox.

At the safety committee meeting, Cox proposed that the committee vote whether to recommend to the full board that security officers be armed or not. But his proposal was voted down.

"We are told today it is a war-zone out there, sadly, it is so sad. And that we live in one of the most dangerous cities. To stick one of our officers out there in the system, without a weapon to defend themselves or the riders, doesn't make any sense whatsoever," he said.

Bi-State president and Chief Executive Officer Taulby Roach told News 4 that the agreement with the federal government that authorizes Bi-State to operate public transportation does not authorize security officers to carry firearms.

"Specifically the compact says we can have individuals who carry deadly force but they have to be full police officers from a jurisdiction from within where we operate," said Roach.

Cox said Bi-State should lobby to change the agreement so security officers can be armed. But Roach said riders have told them they're only comfortable knowing that trained, uniformed police officers carry a gun and are authorized to use deadly force, and not lesser-trained security officers. Roach said there's been an effort to increase the number of uniformed police officers providing security throughout the MetroLink system.

"We need to increase our security presence, that's one of the things that the study said, we need more officers in the system. We've been working towards that, making some progress," he said.

But Roach said there aren't enough armed police officers to have one at every MetroLink stop as well as riding some of the trains also. He said there has been improvement to the security for the the system but that it's far from perfect.

At the safety committee hearing, Cook was remembered as an exemplary employee