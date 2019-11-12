ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a hold-up naming the board which could reshape how St. Louis City and St. Louis County are governed.
The Board of Aldermen met with some of the members of the Board of Freeholders on Tuesday.
Freeholders board members can propose changes, like the St. Louis City-County merger. The group consists of appointees from the governor, St. Louis City and County. But the Board of Alderman hasn't approved Mayor Lyda Krewson's nominees for the city, saying there's not enough representation from north St. Louis City.
"It doesn't reflect well on the city that we can't get the board of aldermen to take a vote on these nominees," Krewson said.
Krewson said she's open to suggesting alternatives.
The Board of Freeholders decided they will not dive into any important work until all members are approved.
