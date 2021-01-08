St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed condemned the actions that happened at the US Capitol Wednesday in a series of tweets.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed filed a resolution condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

Reed said in a statement on Twitter that the Board of Aldermen will not standby and allow democracy to be put in jeopardy.

Read Lewis' full statement below.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.