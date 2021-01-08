ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed filed a resolution condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
Reed said in a statement on Twitter that the Board of Aldermen will not standby and allow democracy to be put in jeopardy.
Read Lewis' full statement below.
Tomorrow, I will be calling on the members of #STLBOA to join me in supporting a resolution condemning the violent acts that occurred at the Nation’s Capitol, the People’s House. These acts were a direct result of the misinformation purposely spread by elected officials.— Lewis E. Reed (@ReedForMayorSTL) January 7, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.