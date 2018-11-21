ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis residents will get a chance to weigh in with their thoughts about the possibility of privatizing Lambert International Airport.
The FAA accepted the city’s preliminary privatization application last year.
Were the airport to be privatized, city leaders estimate it would generate nearly $2 billion for the city.
Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is setting up several town hall meetings around St. Louis to give residents a say on how possible revenues should be spent.
“We want to be able to get people and make sure people all over the city have the opportunity to have their voice heard and taking part in putting a structure around these funds in case they come,” Reed said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.