ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In a special session Wednesday, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a $168 million COVID Relief Bill.
Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Board of Estimates and Apportionment approved Board Bill 2. The Board of Aldermen passed the bill when Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called members back from summer break for a special session.
In the special session, several aldermen thanked one another for moving the bill forward. Alderwoman Megan Green said there were things in the bill that gave her "pause" but overall many of the things in the bill are positive for the community.
"I'm glad that people can put their disagreements aside and that we're going to stop playing politics and finally pass this direct aid in Board Bill 2. Anyone whose been downtown and seen some of the encampments knows the kind of crisis we're facing and the kind of relief that's desperately needed for our unhoused and others," Alderman Jack Coatar said.
Twenty-one members voted in favor of the bill during Wednesday's meeting. Alderwomen Christine Ingrassia, Tina Pihl, Annie Rice and Megan Green voted present.
After the bill was passed, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released the following statement:
“This direct relief package will help get people vaccinated, keep families in their homes, make our streets safer and deliver $500 payments to families who need it most, ” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I am grateful to the members of the Board of Aldermen for passing this direct relief package, and I continue to work with Comptroller Green to address our shared concerns with portions of the bill that do not follow U.S. Treasury regulations. My administration is working to ensure we invest American Rescue Plan Act funding in long-term solutions to transform our neighborhoods while still following the rules laid out by the federal government.”
Reed sponsored Board Bill 2, which includes:
- $20M to establish a Citywide Housing Development Fund to help with abandoned and vacant buildings
- $35M to directly help with rent, mortgage payments, utilities, food assistance, and senior services with the ability for even more people to qualify
- $33M to establish Economic Development Funds to build wealth and community along areas of historically underserved North St. Louis Commercial Corridors by providing grants to stabilize small businesses and economic development nonprofits, grow entrepreneurship and more
- $5M for a Small Business Grant Fund for $5,000 grants to small businesses
- $5M for uniformed police officer overtime to keep officers on our streets
- $500 checks for some families who qualify
