ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Violent crime is a problem St. Louis residents and politicians say needs to be addressed.
“Every time I turn on the news and see that someone has died because of a gun, it really does hit home because my community struggles from it, ” says Ward 21 Alderman John Muhammad.
READ: Lacy Clay proposal would allow cities to enact tougher gun laws
Wednesday, St. Louis city officials voiced their support for House Bill 3435, a measure proposed in Congress dealing with gun laws. The Board of Aldermen passed a resolution backing the bill.
The congressional bill sponsored by Congressman Lacy Clay, D-Mo. is aimed at giving local governments control in creating their own gun laws.
Muhammad spoke during Wednesday’s aldermanic meeting, saying the bill is needed not only for his ward, but the entire city.
“I think with this particular issue, and the gun epidemic plagues our communities, we have to be unconventional, we have to be unique in addressing the issues,” he said.
Currently, individuals do not need a permit to carry a gun in Missouri.
Muhammad says if the bill becomes law, city officials will consider permitting gun owners, placing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales, and implementing stricter background checks.
The city says their next steps on this matter will come if Congress passes the bill.
Right now, the bill is being considered in committee.
