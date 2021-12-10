Board of Aldermen final vote on 14-ward map moved to next week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen vote on a new 14-ward map has been pushed back to next week.
Board Bill 101 outlines the new ward boundaries and ward numbers for the City of St. Louis. The map has 14 wards with around 21,500 residents in each. The map has seven minority preference wards and seven White preference wards, according to Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed’s office.
The Board of Aldermen held public hearings and requested resident input along the way to developing the final map. The bill was supposed be voted on by the full Board of Aldermen on Friday at 10 a.m., but a minor change to ward boundaries made Friday means the final vote must be delayed. A special meeting to vote on the new map will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. If passed, it will go to Mayor Tishaura Jones for her signature.
Reed's office told News 4 that while the map becomes law on Dec. 31, 2021, the 14 wards will not be utilized for aldermanic representation until after the April 2023 election.
