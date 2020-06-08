ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In the aftermath of George Floyd's death, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed is proposing changes to use of force policy for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The bill will be introduced on Friday, Reed's office says. If the bill is passed, it would require the Commissioner of Police to make the following changes to the department's policy:
- Ban on officers from using chokeholds or strangleholds as a use of force method.
- Require officers to use de-escalation tactics when appropriate and possible in place of use of force tactics.
- Establish a "Duty to Intervene" policy, which would require officers to either stop or attempt to stop another sworn employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required.
- Edit the current use of force reporting policy to include comprehensive reporting and require officers to complete a report if a weapon is drawn and pointed at a civilian regardless if the weapon was discharged or not.
In a press release, Reed called the proposed changes "long overdue."
Full board bill is below:
