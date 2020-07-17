ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will vote on a bill to privatize Lambert Airport Friday. The bill would allow the city to lease the airport and then collect the tax revenue to pay down the $700 million debt the city carries on the property.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says it would also provide a source of funding to address some of the city's crime and infrastructure issues.
“The people in the county benefit from the tax revenue, although we own the airport, we own the debt..it gives voters an opportunity to weigh in on the issue one way or the other,” Reed said.
He says he expects the Board of Aldermen to pass the bill tomorrow.
If passed, voters in the city will vote to decide the privatization in November.
Opponents say the voters are being duped on this project. Critics, like Alderwoman Cara Spencer, have called the proposal half-baked and a rush job.
“To use it as a cash cow is a short-sighted solution to what is a real problem. We have got to figure out ways of reinvesting in north St. Louis, but selling off our assets is really not the way to go about doing it,” Spencer argued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.