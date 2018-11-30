ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen have approved the tax incentive plan for a potential downtown Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium.
The resolution passed 26-2 Friday.
After the passage of the resolution, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed issued the following statement:
It is an exciting day for St. Louis. Today, the City of St. Louis showed the MLS that we are ready for soccer to come to town. We couldn’t be more thankful and grateful for the Taylor and Kavanaugh families for this investment in the future of our City.
If we want to address the issues of public safety, housing, infrastructure and more, we need to boost our economy and this is one way to do it.
I look forward to the future of this project and the future of this City.
Resolution 180 passes 26-2 #MLS4TheLou @KMOV— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) November 30, 2018
Wednesday morning, a St. Louis City Board of Alderman committee and St. Louis' Housing Urban Development Committee approved an MLS soccer resolution. The resolution was approved unanimously, 8-0, by the committee and scheduled to go before the full Board of Aldermen on Friday.
Reed was behind the resolution, which would give the city’s support to the proposed project. Reed said the deal would benefit the community with millions in revenue and hundreds of direct jobs.
“We cannot address the public safety of our city if we cannot at the same time stimulate our economy or grow jobs and putting people in those jobs,” said Reed.
Great news. MLS soccer resolution has been approved by the Board of Aldermen HUDZ Committee. Thanks to @PresReed, @JoeRoddy, @MLS4theLou. St. Louis is a soccer town. We play it. We watch it. And now we have another shot to score a soccer stadium & @MLS team. #mls4thelou— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) November 28, 2018
At the committee meeting on Wednesday, nobody spoke out against the plan.
MLS4TheLou is the ownership group behind the proposed team. It’s made up of the Taylor Family (Enterprise Holdings) and Jim Kavanaugh (World Wide Technology). They are local investors and would be the first majority-women lead ownership group in the sport. They will be fully paying for construction but there will be a tax increase on items sold at the stadium.
Many believe the city’s support is a big deciding factor for MLS to give St. Louis a franchise team.
A local attorney questions if too many subsidies are being given to this deal with some breaks on property taxes and no taxing of construction materials where the tax revenue would funnel back to city services.
“Think about the poor, think about the homeless, think about the hardworking taxpayers in the city and let’s not lose taxpayer money to support a soccer team,” said Attorney John Ammann, a SLU Faculty member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.