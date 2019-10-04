ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has voted to give the Cure Violence plan the green light.
The plan was drafted in mid-September and notes the number of homicides in the city is more than 150. Some said this program can bring the fuel needed to make real change.
Friday morning, the Board of Aldermen unanimously approved $5 million in funding for the program for three years. That funding would come from the city's $23 million budget surplus.
The program treats gun violence as a health care crisis. It aims to change the behaviors and norms that uphold violence. Other cities like Baltimore, New York and Philadelphia have utilized this plan as well.
Mayor Lyda Krewson told News 4 she is hopeful a real change will happen when it comes to crime.
"They have committed that if we apply all of the elements, they call it fidelity, that we should see a 30 percent reduction in violent crime," said Krewson. " We certainly are very hopeful about that."
Following the passage of the funding, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed issued the following statement:
Today, the Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the $5M in funding for Cure Violence in St. Louis for three years. The bill has been signed into law by President Reed and sent to the Mayor’s Desk.
“There are few words to describe this historic and transformative moment in our City. I am so honored to be a part of this movement for major change. Thank you to all of the members of the Board of Aldermen for supporting this bill,” said Reed. “This is a historic moment for our City.”
Once the Mayor signs the bill, the Cure Violence team will begin implementing their model throughout the City, identifying sites and hiring staff. Once the site is operational in a neighborhood, the residents can expect to see results within the first 90 days.
