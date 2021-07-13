ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - COVID-19 federal relief funds are one step closer to being distributed in St. Louis City.

Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen voted to advance a plan to distribute a first round in relief of $80 million from the American Recovery Act. If the plan passes and is signed by Mayor Tishuara Jones, some city residents would receive a one-time payment of $500.

Aldermanic president proposes alternate plan for St. Louis City's federal pandemic aid money St. Louis City's top government body is still discussing a plan to spend nearly $520 million in federal pandemic aid.

The bill also includes money for people to get needed home repairs, small business grants, and $1.2 million for prepaid debit gift cards, which will be used as incentives for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The bill still needs to be approved by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment on Thursday before it goes before the Board of Aldermen for a final vote Friday.