ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - COVID-19 federal relief funds are one step closer to being distributed in St. Louis City.
Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen voted to advance a plan to distribute a first round in relief of $80 million from the American Recovery Act. If the plan passes and is signed by Mayor Tishuara Jones, some city residents would receive a one-time payment of $500.
St. Louis City's top government body is still discussing a plan to spend nearly $520 million in federal pandemic aid.
The bill also includes money for people to get needed home repairs, small business grants, and $1.2 million for prepaid debit gift cards, which will be used as incentives for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The bill still needs to be approved by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment on Thursday before it goes before the Board of Aldermen for a final vote Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.